$6.84 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report $6.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $6.24 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $5.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $26.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.14 million to $29.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.49 million, with estimates ranging from $26.09 million to $50.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBBP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,412,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 135,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 357,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

