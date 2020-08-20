$604.39 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $604.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $610.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $601.40 million. Match Group reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.68.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 575,354 shares of company stock worth $57,238,405. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $295,380,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1,073.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,048,000 after buying an additional 2,493,840 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $225,392,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,638,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $115.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 500.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

