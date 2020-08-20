76,100 Shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,007,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

