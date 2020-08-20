$78.96 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce sales of $78.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.69 million and the highest is $80.76 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $78.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $309.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.30 million to $314.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $313.72 million, with estimates ranging from $290.05 million to $326.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million.

BBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $161,213.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,513 shares of company stock valued at $580,043. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

