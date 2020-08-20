$8.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $8.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.54 billion and the lowest is $8.25 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $8.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $32.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.61 billion to $32.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.28 billion to $36.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

ABT stock opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $177.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

