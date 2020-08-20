$8.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report $8.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.55 billion and the highest is $9.01 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $31.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.79 billion to $31.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.06 billion to $38.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGA. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Magna International from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NYSE MGA opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $57.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $160,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Magna International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,601,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,073 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,504,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 70,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 983,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 412,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Earnings History and Estimates for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

