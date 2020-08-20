$800,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) will post $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $80,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.15 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $14.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RESN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Resonant during the first quarter worth about $723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resonant by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 66.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Resonant by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 304,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $140.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.69. Resonant has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.