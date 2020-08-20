$82.52 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will announce $82.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $137.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $377.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $459.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $309.79 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $338.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,618,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 849,562 shares during the period. 21.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSM stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.39. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

