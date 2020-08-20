86,870 Shares in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Univar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univar by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,607 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Univar by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,337 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Univar by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,891 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,942,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,689,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

UNVR stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 902.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.05. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

