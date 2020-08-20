$89.70 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce sales of $89.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.00 million and the highest is $92.10 million. Luxfer posted sales of $107.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $372.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.30 million to $375.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $416.67 million, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $440.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 23.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.