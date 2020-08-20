$932.63 Million in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to report $932.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $826.00 million and the highest is $989.00 million. Apache posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apache.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra lifted their price target on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE APA opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Apache by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Apache by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apache by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Apache by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apache (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.