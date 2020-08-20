Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ANF opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

