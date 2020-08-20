Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.14

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.14 and traded as high as $10.71. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 151,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 113,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

