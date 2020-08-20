AceD Reaches One Day Volume of $22,557.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, AceD has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $719,828.05 and approximately $22,557.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001539 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,423,202 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

