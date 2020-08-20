Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 953,500 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 770,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of ACRS opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.30. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. Research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

