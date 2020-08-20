Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Short Interest Update

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group focuses on mining, processing, producing, and selling direct reduced iron feed stock for the steel industry in the People's Republic of China. The company owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province.

