Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen Sells 10,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADPT opened at $41.49 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

