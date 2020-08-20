Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $78,720.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $87,720.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,680.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

