Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 30th total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,146.0 days.

Adyen stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WZZAF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Adyen

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries.

