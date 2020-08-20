Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,844 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 32.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,746,000 after purchasing an additional 109,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJRD. TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

