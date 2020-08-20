Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Up 23.8% in August

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 785,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 30th total of 634,800 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 9,823.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Aethlon Medical worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEMD stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

