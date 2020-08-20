Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

AFMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Affimed by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 104,289 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 133.60% and a negative net margin of 315.16%. On average, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

