Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the July 30th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS AFFY opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Affymax has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Affymax Company Profile

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

