Afya (AFYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Afya had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. Afya has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Banco Santander cut shares of Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.79.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

