AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AGLXY opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

