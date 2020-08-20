Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Short Interest Up 25.9% in August

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the July 30th total of 462,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $404.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. Research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.