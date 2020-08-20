Algorand Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $504.66 million and approximately $284.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00005549 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00141034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.99 or 0.01756724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00189974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00143297 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand's total supply is 3,303,088,850 coins and its circulating supply is 771,817,007 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand's official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

