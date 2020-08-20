Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Up 12.3% in June

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $939,030 and have sold 185,870 shares valued at $22,457,483. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,828,000 after buying an additional 254,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 385.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.