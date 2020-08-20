Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 52,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.96.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

