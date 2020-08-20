Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.94

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.94 and traded as low as $72.50. Alliance Pharma shares last traded at $72.60, with a volume of 147,285 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.94. The firm has a market cap of $388.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.69.

About Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

