Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $26.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

Get Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,773 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 16.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,712 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 69.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 56,963 shares during the period.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.