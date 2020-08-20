Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ: AMOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2020 – Allied Motion Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/11/2020 – Allied Motion Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

8/6/2020 – Allied Motion Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2020 – Allied Motion Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/8/2020 – Allied Motion Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Shares of AMOT opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 186,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

