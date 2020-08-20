Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 24.8% in August

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the July 30th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Allot Communications by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Allot Communications by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allot Communications by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $418.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

