Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $73,950.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTA opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterola Biotech stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Alterola Biotech

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

