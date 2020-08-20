Altria Group Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Altria Group in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MO. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

