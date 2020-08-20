Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fifth Third Bancorp’s 4th Largest Position

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $471,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,079.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,437.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,659.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

