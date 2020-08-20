Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Amazon.com worth $4,617,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,079.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,437.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,659.19 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

