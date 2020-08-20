American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,536 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 309,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,371,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 281,727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $19,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 139,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.33 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

