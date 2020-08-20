Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,011 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 36.3% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 275,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 73,374 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 263,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

