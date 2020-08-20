Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.72.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $241.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.91. The company has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

