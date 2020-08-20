Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce sales of $736.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.90 million and the highest is $764.90 million. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $967.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities raised Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

BLMN opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29.

In related news, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

