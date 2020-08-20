Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Casa Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $434.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Casa Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

