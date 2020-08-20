Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.61 Million

Brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will announce $203.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.50 million. CONMED posted sales of $233.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $832.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $851.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

CNMD opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONMED by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CONMED by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.