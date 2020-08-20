Analysts Anticipate Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $91.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.80 million and the highest is $92.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $359.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $360.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $402.57 million, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $410.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.86.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $107.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.07. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $125.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $458,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,343.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,016. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Qualys by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

