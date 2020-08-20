Analysts Anticipate TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TapImmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). TapImmune reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).

Several research firms have recently commented on MRKR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. TapImmune has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.04.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

