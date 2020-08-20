Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 20th (CCI, CFEIY, CSLLY, IRET, LINX, MGPUF, OLCLY, REGN, RST, SBMFF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 20th:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a market perform rating.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sands China (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.