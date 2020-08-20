Analysts Expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will report $4.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $5.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $24.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.24 million, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $31.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $68,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,541,243.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,449,913.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,998 shares of company stock worth $347,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $791.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

