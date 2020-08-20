Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce $46.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.25 million and the highest is $131.68 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $20.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $113.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.99 million to $202.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.94 million, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $105.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $436.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

