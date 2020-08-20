Analysts Offer Predictions for Agilent Technologies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.16. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

A opened at $97.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after buying an additional 1,905,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,987,000 after buying an additional 954,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after buying an additional 933,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,626,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

