Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 20th (1COV, ADI, AZEK, DEZ, DWNI, EV, EVD, G1A, LHA, LIN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 20th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $142.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €5.50 ($6.47) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $36.00 to $42.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.80 ($8.00) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €224.87 ($264.55) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $180.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $38.00 to $52.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $461.00 to $528.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $540.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $392.00 to $540.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €123.00 ($144.71) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $228.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

